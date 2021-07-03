Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 45,546 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

