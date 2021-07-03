Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

