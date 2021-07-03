Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $121.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00134619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00171230 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,740.99 or 1.00142635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.