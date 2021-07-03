Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,736 ($22.68). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,715 ($22.41), with a volume of 476,598 shares trading hands.

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,743.17 ($22.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,867.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

