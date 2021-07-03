Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

TGS stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $689.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $3,403,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 73,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

