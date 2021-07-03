TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Sells $6,546,700.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $661.44 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $405.01 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $634.40.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.