Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $136,401.60 and $63.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00053565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00750419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.68 or 0.07696384 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

