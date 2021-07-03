Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

