Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

