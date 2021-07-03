Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 87.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 362.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 231,542 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

