Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $97.47 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65.

