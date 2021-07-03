Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 275.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

