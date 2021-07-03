Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 11,442 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 126% compared to the typical volume of 5,071 put options.

HSBC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 45,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

