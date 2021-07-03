Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TACYY opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. Total Access Communication Public has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

