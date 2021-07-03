Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. 1,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

