Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches Market Cap of $18.45 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and $5.08 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.00756352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

