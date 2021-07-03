Thisoption Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $603,036.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00132655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00169767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,553.66 or 1.00037121 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

