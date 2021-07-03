TheStreet Downgrades The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. The LGL Group has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

