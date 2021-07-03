The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.