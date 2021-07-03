The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NWHM stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,045. The New Home has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The New Home by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The New Home by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The New Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The New Home by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

