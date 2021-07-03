The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

KR opened at $38.37 on Friday. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.76.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

