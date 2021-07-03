The Interpublic Group of Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,665 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,364% compared to the average daily volume of 182 call options.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.72. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

