The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $55.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,902,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

