The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock worth $1,066,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.63. 150,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

