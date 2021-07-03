The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.41

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 12758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $785,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,100. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

