TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,622,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $12,948,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

