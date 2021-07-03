TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$135.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.81.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$113.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$48.95 and a 12 month high of C$116.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$110.81.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

