Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $660.00 at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $730.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $466.57.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $678.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 1 year low of $253.21 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

