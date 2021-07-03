Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $381,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Ontrak by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

