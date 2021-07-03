Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terex guides earnings per share in the range of $2.35 to $2.55 in 2021, which suggests a substantial improvement from earnings of 13 cents in 2020. Sales will be around $3.7 billion indicating a year-over-year growth of 20%. This will be driven by improved end market demand and higher backlog. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation and investment in expansion of manufacturing facilities. Terex is also progressing well on its “Execute, Innovate, Grow" strategy that will drive long-term earnings growth. The company’s strong liquidity and cash position positions it well to sail through the current unprecedented situation. Its ongoing cost reduction efforts will also lead to improved margins. Earnings estimates for the second quarter and full year 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Get Terex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Terex has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.