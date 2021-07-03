Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

