Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

