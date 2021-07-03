Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Update

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,816. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEKK. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

