TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,734 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $26,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ferrari by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $27,668,000. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

NYSE:RACE opened at $206.79 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $173.20 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

