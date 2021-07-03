TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 63,801 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of National Instruments worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after acquiring an additional 460,724 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.63 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

