TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,600 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 693,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,086 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.33.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $157.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

