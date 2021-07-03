TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,392,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,807,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,531,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,769,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $380,000.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ REVHU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.