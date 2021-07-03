TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,133 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $20,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

