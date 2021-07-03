TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,651 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $20,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

