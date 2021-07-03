Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 762.60 ($9.96). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 760.40 ($9.93), with a volume of 763,276 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 785.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

