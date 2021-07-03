TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TATT opened at $8.45 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.