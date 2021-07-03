SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $120.87 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,684. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

