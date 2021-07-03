Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $156.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

