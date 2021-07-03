Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €131.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.40 ($129.88).

FRA SY1 opened at €118.55 ($139.47) on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.38.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

