Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 64.7% in June

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYIEY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Symrise stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 25,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a positive change from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

