Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 101.4% in June

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

