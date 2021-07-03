Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Up 101.4% in June

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.