Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Short Interest Update

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the May 31st total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

SGTZY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

