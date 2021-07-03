Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Down 0.3%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 1,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92.

About Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan Association of Irvington that provides various banking products and services in New York. Its deposit products include certificates of deposit, money market, savings, NOW, noninterest-bearing demand, and individual retirement accounts.

