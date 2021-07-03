Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOMMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $28.50.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

