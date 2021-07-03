Stuart J. Bridges Purchases 4,023 Shares of UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,942.56 ($14,296.52).

UTL opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.48. UIL Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 145.60 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £231.83 million and a PE ratio of 28.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

